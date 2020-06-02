KINGMAN – The Black Lives Matter protest at Locomotive Park remained peaceful as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper.
Still, the chief said the National Guard would have a presence in Kingman as a precaution.
“I did request it (Monday), and the intent was a show of force for those groups or folks that wanted to create a disturbance or to change the intent of the event,” Cooper said.
That intent, Cooper said, is a peaceful protest in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. According to the Associated Press, 46-year-old George Floyd, of Minneapolis, was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, allegedly pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes, ignoring the man’s pleas for air as he could not breathe. Chauvin was fired and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Cooper said people are likely to see National Guardsmen throughout Kingman, but that the intent is not to intimidate. He said it’s more “as-need preparedness” than anything else.
“Currently the event is going very, very well,” Cooper said. “I’m just very thankful for all those who are participating in it. The intent was to keep it peaceful, and that’s what it’s been so far.”
(2) comments
As the impeached president of the United States calls out the military to attack American citizens it might prove interesting to look at what the 3.5 years of his reign of error have brought to our nation.
The impeached squatter in our White House has been responsible for:
1) Biggest stock market drop;
2) Highest national debt;
3) Most convicted team members;
4) Most pandemic infections in world history.
5) Use of military troops against citizens of the United States.
And we should also consider the following, the impeached, self-professed “law and order president” has –
Been fined for operating a fake charity (that he was forced to shut done).
Sued for operating a fake university (that he was forced to shut down).
Failed to pay his debts.
Accused of sexual abuse by more than two-dozen women.
Paid illegal “hush” money to a porn star.
Uses his public office for personal enrichment.
Pardoned a war criminal.
Attempted to bride foreign officials.
Refuses to comply with legal subpoenas.
Claims to be immune from prosecution.
Impeached for abuse of power and obstruction.
National security adviser found guilty.
Lawyer jailed.
Campaign manager jailed.
And while we’re at it I would like to propose the following action just for clarification -
Evangelicals keep comparing our impeached president to Jesus Christ.
Fair enough.
Nail him up.
If he comes back in three days, I’ll admit I was wrong.
"... but that the intent is not to intimidate." Really? Armed military roaming the streets?
