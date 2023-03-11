Support for the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument has spanned tribes, environmentalist groups, local governments and a plethora of other people and organizations — which begs the question, what does a national monument actually do?
Established over 100 years ago by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Antiquities Act of 1906 gave U.S. presidents the ability to declare “historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest” on federally owned land.
The historical, cultural or scientific requirement is what separates a national monument from a national park, which typically instead aims to protect scenic vistas and the like.
America’s very first national monuments were established to protect historic Native American areas, such as the Montezuma Castle National Monument (est. 1906).
Once declared, the national monument is managed by one or more government agencies.
As of 2016, the National Park Service managed 83 national monuments, Bureau of Land Management administered 25, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administered 6, according to a statement by the Department of the Interior.
Protections include instituting an approval process for archeological investigations, excavations and removal of objects, penalties for looting and grave robbing, and creating requirements to keep excavated materials be permanently preserved in public museums.
Lands can also be protected from mining, drilling and other large-scale operations.
According to the Honor Avi Kwa Ame coalition, one of the impetus behind the push for the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument was a proposed 308-megawatt wind farm project nine miles west of Searchlight.
Not all national monuments stay national monuments. For example, the Grand Canyon National Monument is today known as the Grand Canyon National Park.
Subsequent presidents can also modify previous declarations, such as by increasing or decreasing their sizes — though this is often without controversy.
For example, President Bill Clinton designated the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996. The Utah site was rich in fossils, geological formations and Latter-day Saint pioneer artifacts.
The area was also sacred to the Southern Paiute people because it is their ancestral homelands. Other tribes, including the Hopi, Navajo and Pueblo peoples, also have cultural and ancestral ties to it.
Originally 1,700,000 acres, President Donald Trump reduced the Grand Staircase-Escalante to nearly half its original size to 1,000,000 acres in 2017.
Trump also reduced another Utah monument with land sacred to several Native Americans, Bears Ears National Monument, from 1,350,000 acres to a mere 201,876 acres — a reduction of 85%.
Four years later, President Joe Biden increased the Grand Staircase-Escalante’s size to 1,870,000 acres. Bears Ears was restored to 1,360,000 acres.
