Three months ago, looming shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic created a surge in gun sales among panicked Lake Havasu City residents. Now nationwide protests and the upcoming election are causing a new wave for the gun industry.
March saw an all-time monthly high for FBI background checks for gun buyers, with 3.7 million checks performed. According to FBI statistics, the agency has performed 15.2 million background checks nationwide through May, and Lake Havasu City gun sellers are expecting sales to continue climbing.
At London Bridge Firearms, owner Scott Mitchell says sales have risen 200% since the coronavirus crisis began.
“Sales never really slowed after the coronavirus,” Mitchell said. “They’ve only increased. I’m surprised at the number of people who come here from California who tell me that they ‘don’t believe in guns’, but now they need one.”
Mitchell says his suppliers keep his store well-stocked, but some of his shelves have fared better than others.
“Ammunition is the slowest to restock,” Mitchell said. “About one time per week I get a huge number of rounds … but by the next week, they’re all gone again. Concealed-carry handguns and our AR-15s are popular – everyone seems to want an AR-15 now. This country went from 98 million gun owners to 125 million in three months … I think it’s great.”
According to FBI statistics, gun dealers performed background checks for 28.3 million prospective buyers nationwide last year – more than any other year on record. Nearly as many people sought to buy guns last year as there are people in the state of Texas, and that boom hasn’t stopped.
“Gun sales have been unbelievable,” said Havasu Guns owner Eric Meron. “The past few months have been record-breaking. We’ve been selling guns faster than we can get them.”
According to Meron, maintaining Havasu Guns’ stock has been a challenge. Concealed-carry handguns and shotguns have been the store’s biggest sellers, and Havasu Guns has had to raise ammunition prices by as much as 20%.
“It’s because of coronavirus, and the riots, and it’s an election year,” Meron said. “If a Democrat gets in, people will be afraid the government will take their guns away. When Hillary was announced as the Democratic candidate in 2016, gun sales skyrocketed. When Trump was elected, gun sales died.”
Meron says about 40% of his customers in the past three months have been new gun owners. And while he’s pleased with the growing number of customers embracing their right to bear arms, he says those customers should also take time to train in the use of their firearms.
“A lot of people are afraid of how society is getting right now,” Meron said. “They’d rather be over-prepared than under-prepared.”
