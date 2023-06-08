A nationally known indie-folk band will take the stage Thursday at Lake Havasu Golf Club.
National Park Radio, an Arkansas-based husband-and-wife duo, will perform today at 6 p.m. on the Golf Club's outdoor restaurant patio. The opening act is Lindsey Young, a singer-songwriter who has performed around Lake Havasu City.
National Park Radio, made up of Stefan & Kerrie Szabo, is known for their selection of inspiring, curated tunes relating to life’s intricacies. National Park Radio has made five album releases to date – with their most recent title, “Canyons,” debuting on May 29.
Children aged 12 and below can attend the event for free, said Jake Roy, golf shop manager and golf professional.
“It's not very often we have artists travel this far so it'll be a treat,” Roy said. “It's just nice to have a place for people to gather with their friends and family, listen to some good music, have some drinks, and (have) a good time.”
Local food truck Minor’s Diner will provide offerings for attendees along with the Lake View Bar and Grill on premises.
The evening concert will be the second of its kind to be held at the property, Roy says. The first live performances took place on March 17 and 18, and welcomed tens of dozens attendees to the club. Guests for tonight’s show are recommended to provide their own seating, according to the event’s website.
“It's something new that we're trying to do more, especially during the winter season,” Roy said. “It is just something different for Havasu.”
Lake Havasu Golf Club is located at 2400 Clubhouse Dr. The show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the venue or online by visiting www.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.