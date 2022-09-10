Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four family members in the Casa Grande area. They say 21-year-old Richard Wilson has been booked into the county’s jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder with his bond set at $2.5 million. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a frantic 911 call Sunday afternoon and found four people dead inside a home with Wilson still at the scene. Authorities say the victims have been identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect’s father; 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect’s mother; 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect’s sister; and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect’s niece. Authorities say the suspect allegedly used a knife. A motive for the killings wasn’t immediately known.