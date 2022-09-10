Display at library

Angus Young’s “Raising the Flag at Ground Zero” statue is on display in a window at the Mohave County Public Library.

.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Four days after Sept. 11, 2001, a group of 25 New York transplants gathered in Lake Havasu City. The group met to express their feelings days after witnessing the worst terrorist attack on American soil, which had just happened in the most famous city in their home state.

Lorraine Coughlin was one of those 25 people and says she remembers the state of shock she was in when she heard the news.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.