Four days after Sept. 11, 2001, a group of 25 New York transplants gathered in Lake Havasu City. The group met to express their feelings days after witnessing the worst terrorist attack on American soil, which had just happened in the most famous city in their home state.
Lorraine Coughlin was one of those 25 people and says she remembers the state of shock she was in when she heard the news.
“When I was on my way to work and heard about it on the radio, I just kept going through the red lights and everything—you know, it just took me by surprise,” Coughlin said. “It was awful.”
Twenty-one years later and the group that formed after that initial Sept. 15 meeting still makes sure to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks each year in Lake Havasu City.
Every Sept. 1 the New Yorkers of Havasu take the time to decorate a window display at the Mohave County Library to memorialize 9/11 and New York state. The group uses personal belongings to decorate the display like club member Angus Young’s statue of Thomas E. Franklin’s photo, “Raising the Flag at Ground Zero.”
In the over two decades since the attack on America, the New Yorkers of Havasu have changed—original founder Theresa Amato and others in that first group of 25 have died and new members have come in.
Dodi Lee-Hietpas, the current president of the New Yorkers club, joined in 2013 and says the club is proud to put up this display every year as a way for people to remember one of the most transformative events in American history.
Remembering is especially important as the years pass on, Lee-Hietpas says and 9/11 falls behind in the collective memory from current events to history.
“I think they are trying to let it float away but people like me and a lot of other people won’t let it go,” Lee-Hietpas said. “Never forget. Keep remembering it because it could happen tomorrow.”
New Yorkers of Havasu still hold meetings every third Saturday of the month (excluding July and August), Lee-Hietpas says, and have opened the meetings to friends who aren’t from New York.
