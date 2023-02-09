A federal appeals court has thrown out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Shakeel Kahn hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial in Wyoming and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the government needed to prove that doctors accused of overprescribing medication intended to act without authorization. Kahn worked in both Wyoming and Arizona.