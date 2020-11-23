Filming is set to begin for an unnamed TV show in Lake Havasu City, according to city tourism officials, and the reported location of the project will now be closed for the next two weeks. Rumors that the location would be used to film episodes of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” could not be confirmed as of Monday.
The project was shrouded in secrecy last week when it was announced by GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. According to Concannon, officials at Havasu’s official tourism agency were made aware of the production earlier this year, but were never informed of what that production was.
On Monday, the Nautical remained closed to guests. Entry was restricted only to employees, watersports reservations, deliveries and authorized personnel only. Nautical Beachfront Resort General Manager Alfredo Anguiano confirmed that filming would take place at the Nautical for the next two weeks, but was unable to provide further information due to a non-disclosure agreement.
Officially, the resort is closed due to “corporate buyout.”
According to an MTV news release published Oct. 17, “Jersey Shore” cast member Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio rented the entirety of the Hilton Lake Hotel this September in Las Vegas to serve as a quarantined location for spinoff series, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”
Delvecchio last publicly visited Havasu in 2013, where he greeted fans during a promotional appearance at Walmart after the original “Jersey Shore’s” sixth and final season.
According to Hilton Lake Las Vegas General Manager Bob Jensch, his experience with the Jersey Shore production was limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“They were here about a month in September,” Jensch said. “They were so nervous about the coronavirus that they bought the resort out for 14 days while they were filming.”
The original Jersey Shore series premiered in 2009, following the ongoing adventures and drama of a group of New Jersey roommates. An MTV news release for the series announced that the crew had “taken over an entire resort” for the show’s fourth season. The current spinoff reunited the group in 2018.
According to Jensch, members of the cast, production crew and resort staff were tested for the virus several times while filming progressed at the location. Jensch and as many as 11 members of his staff were asked to temporarily move into the resort for the duration, Jensch said, in order to provide services to cast members through intermediaries provided by production company, 495 Productions.
“(The production company) was all business,” Jensch said. “The cast of the show had their fun, their hijinks — owning their own resort for the show — but they were great to work with.”
The sudden, unconfirmed project at the Nautical Beachfront Resort hasn’t been pleasing to everyone, however. Guests of the resort, who booked reservations as long ago as February, issued complaints on the Nautical’s Facebook page last week when they found their reservations suddenly canceled due to the announced “corporate buyout.”
As of Monday evening, it was uncertain how greatly the Nautical’s closure affected local occupancy or demand for lodging through the upcoming holiday weekend. With a travel advisory in effect from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travel rates remained at less than $200 per night among Havasu hotel businesses.
Rates were lowest at the Bridgewater Motel and the Windsor Inn, according to travel website Tripadvisor.com, at $59 and $61 per night, respectively. Rates in Havasu were highest at the Hampton Inn, at $146 per night.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, no additional police assistance has been requested at the location.
