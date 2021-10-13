The start of classes at Nautilus Elementary School were delayed until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning due to a power outage at the school.
An email sent out Wednesday morning by Lake Havasu Unified School District Human Resource Manager Lindsay Bitterman stated Nautilus was discovered without power that morning and the district was working with Unisource to “resolve the matter.”
A follow up email from Bitterman stated that power to Nautilus had been restored and the elementary school would be going ahead with its delayed start time of 9 a.m.
