Starting next school year the Lake Havasu Unified School District will have a new Director of Student Services.
At its April meeting on Tuesday, the LHUSD governing board unanimously approved the hiring of Nautilus Elementary principal Jon Moss for the district office role of Director of Student Services. Agnes Wolter, the current Student Services Director, will retire at the end of June.
“During his time serving as the principal of Nautilus, Mr. Moss has increased parent and community engagement and reimagined what PBIS can look like in rural schools,” Superintendent Rebecca Stone said at the meeting. “He has built meaningful relationships with students by focusing on restorative justice and implement routines and procedures where students thrive.”
According to Stone Moss has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a Masters in Math Education and is finishing his doctorate in Educational leadership. Before coming to Lake Havasu City Moss was the director of the Boys & Girls Club in Bullhead City and is currently on the board for WAVE JTED.
