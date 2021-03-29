National Navajo Code Talkers Day is now a state holiday in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Monday making National Navajo Code Talkers Day a legal state holiday, honoring the Code Talkers' role in the Allied victory of World War II.
The Code Talkers were a military unit that used the Dine language to come up with an unbreakable code for communication overseas. They were involved in every major operation involving the United States Marines in the Pacific Ocean theatre, including during the battle at Iwo Jima where they successfully transmitted more than 800 messages without error.
“The Navajo Code Talkers are American heroes,” Ducey said in a news release. "More than 400 Code Talkers answered the call to serve our nation, and Arizona is grateful for their dedication to protecting our nation."
The holiday was created by Senate Bill 1802, sponsored by State Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai of Arizona's District 7, which includes the Navajo Nation.
“It’s important that all Arizonans remember the service and bravery of the Navajo Code Talkers,” Peshlakai said in the release. “Their crucial service during WWII will not be forgotten, and we will continue to honor them every August 14th."
Under the bill, if National Navajo Code Talkers Day falls on a day other than a Sunday, the Sunday following Aug. 14 is observed as the holiday.
Navajo Code Talkers Day was established through a presidential proclamation by President Ronald Reagan on Aug. 14, 1982. In 2014, Arizona passed legislation declaring every Aug. 14 Navajo Code Talkers Day in Arizona.
