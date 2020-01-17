After two decades of training, traveling the world and serving her county on the seas, Maryann Cowan was welcomed ashore for the final time on Friday evening.
Her retirement ceremony was held at the Lake Havasu Airport in Hangar X-1. The space was filled with her family members and friends, veterans’ organizations, city officials and active duty military members.
Navy Commander Douglas M. White spoke about Cowan’s leadership and accomplishments, emphasizing her as a “strong woman” who helped others in their time of need and was a prime example for new recruits.
It’s good to be home.
