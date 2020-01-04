Bowing their heads in prayer, about 80 bikers and community members blessed the road and ride ahead. Kaitlyn Spellane stood among them, gently holding hands with her husband — the reason dozens gathered together to ride on Saturday morning.
After six years in the Navy, Liam Spellane was honored with a “Welcome Home” ride Saturday to thank him for his service and send him off with support for the years still to come. The ride was organized by Patriot Guard Riders and open to anyone who wanted to join them.
Starting in the Lake Havasu High School parking lot at 10:30 a.m., the group rode to the American Legion Post 81, where they were met by an honor flag line and celebration. Vice Mayor David Lane and Councilwoman Donna McCoy were present at the event.
While he’ll only be home for a week, Liam said he’s looking forward to the warm weather and family time.
Liam’s mother, Joanne Spellane, was “overwhelmed” with the number of riders that participated on Saturday in honor of her son.
“This was the kid who wanted a ghillie suit for his 11th birthday,” she laughed, reminiscing about Liam and his brother Conor hiding in the bushes to see how long they could go undetected.
On Mother’s Day six years ago, Liam left for Navy basic training and Electronic Technician training in Chicago. After graduating at the top of his class, he was assigned to Coastal Riverine Command in Norfolk, Virginia. He was also transferred to Panama and Guam, and he was deployed in Bahrain for eight months. During his time in the Middle East, he was promoted to E-5.
As of December 20, 2019, Liam is now a certified Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) diver. Starting this month, he will attend Navy Underwater Demolition school, expecting to graduate in April as a fully certified EOD tech.
After that, he’ll head to Fort Benning for jump school, then to Coronado, California, for Small Unit Tactics Certification.
