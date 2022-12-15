Lake Havasu City residents who are traveling outside of the city this weekend are in for some cold weather and icy roads, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather officials have announced a hard freeze watch for the area of south central Mohave County, with low temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees in the Kingman area by Saturday morning. Temperatures in the areas of Yucca, Topock and Mohave Valley are expected to remain below freezing Friday night through Saturday morning, and temperatures in the Parker area are expected to reach about 33 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 1,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries occur each year in the U.S. by vehicle crashes caused by winter weather. And although Lake Havasu City won’t face the brunt of this year’s winter experience, it may be wise advice for residents to take precautions when traveling elsewhere this weekend.
Weather officials say that travelers who may be driving their vehicles on icy roads this winter should create extra space between their vehicles and others, avoid using cruise control, and travel slowly where ice may exist.
The agency also says that this weekend’s chills could pose a threat to crops or plants, and possibly cause damage to outdoor plumbing. Weather officials say those pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent possible damage.
But according to the National Weather Service’s forecasts, residents are likely to avoid potentially dangerous freezing conditions in Havasu. High temperatures in Havasu are expected to remain in the upper-50s and low-60s through Monday, with nighttime lows above 35 degrees, with Thursday winds of 20 miles per hour gradually decreasing through this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.