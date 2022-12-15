Ice Skating: Sofia Palme

Sofia Palme, 11, of Lake Havasu City, joins friends on Thursday for ice skating at the London Bridge Resort. The rink opens daily at 4 p.m., with the exception of Mondays and Christmas. 

 Brandon Messick/ Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City residents who are traveling outside of the city this weekend are in for some cold weather and icy roads, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials have announced a hard freeze watch for the area of south central Mohave County, with low temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees in the Kingman area by Saturday morning. Temperatures in the areas of Yucca, Topock and Mohave Valley are expected to remain below freezing Friday night through Saturday morning, and temperatures in the Parker area are expected to reach about 33 degrees.

