Mohave County has nearly reached the grim milestone of 1,000 covid-19 deaths, 594 days after the first official case in the county was reported.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County has recorded 999 deaths, making it the county with the fourth highest death toll from the virus after Maricopa, Pima and Pinal County.
However, numbers from Mohave County officials report a different death toll. According to the latest press release from the county, 879 deaths have occurred in Mohave County.
It’s not clear why the county is reporting a lower number than the state, and Mohave County officials did not respond to questions seeking clarification.
Arizona Department of Health spokesman Steve Elliot said his department isn’t sure why Mohave County would report a different number than the state.
Regardless of the disparity, the news isn’t all grim. Mohave County is seeing improvement on its vaccination rate, which has reached 43.9 percent of the county’s population. Mohave County remains near the bottom of the list of vaccinated counties in Arizona, ahead of only Apache and La Paz counties.
Over the 594 days since the first case was reported in Lake Havasu City, local doctors, health officials and others’ understanding of the deadly virus has grown and changed.
Dr. Khamranie Persaud was one of the leading members of the Havasu covid-19 task force that included Mayor Cal Sheehy and LHUSD school board member Archana Aliyar, along with several medical doctors.
Persaud says that hitting a four digit death toll in the county shows just how serious coronavirus is.
“I think this just speaks to the fact that it is a pandemic and people are dying from it and it is something to be taken seriously,” Persaud said.
Her biggest take-away from the past year and half, Persaud says, about how the virus attacks the human body is just how many ways it can manifest itself.
“I have seen lung clots, heart attacks, sneezing, abdominal pain, diarrhea,” Persaud said. “…I think we are learning all the different ways the virus can present itself and that is what has been so surprising.”
The randomness also extends to those who covid ends up killing. Persaud says that she has seen patients in their 80s and their 20s die from covid.
“You never know who it is going to hit,” Persaud said. “It seems to not matter what vulnerability you have per se. If it is going to attack you and be deadly it is going to attack you and be deadly.”
Just as quickly as covid spread in the past year and half, misinformation about the virus has travelled just as fast if not faster.
“I think I can understand the confusion in the general population,” Persaud said. “There is just so much data out there and the data is being skewed to speak to whatever narrative that person wants to have delivered which isn’t always the correct, objective data.”
Persaud says that it has also been difficult for healthcare professionals to keep up with all the new information coming out around the world about covid.
Looking at the future of covid and the pandemic, Persaud says that she expects it might be something that we learn to live with. Most people just aren’t as invested in the pandemic as they were in March 2020 when it came to America, Persaud says.
“There is only so much emotional bandwidth as humans that I think we can take,” Persaud said. “There is just so much sadness out there right now; people are unemployed, people are dying from (covid) and there now there is a supply shortage…I just think we are getting exhausted from it.”
I hope the Havasu News Herald continues to press the County on why there is a 120 person discrepancy in the death toll. When this issue came up early on in the pandemic it was clear that Supervisor Angius was very interested in keeping the death toll numbers down and it appeared pressure was put on the health dept to eliminate certain individuals that were not deemed to be residents of the County instead of counting all those that have died of Covid in the County.
