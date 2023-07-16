Nearly 1,400 Arizona truckers owed back pay and damages

Truckers take a break at the Loves Truck stop in November 2021 in Springville, Utah. A shortage of truck drivers has added to transportation issues contributing to global market supply chain disruptions.

 George Frey/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Labor is looking for nearly 1,400 Arizona drivers who either are currently or were employed with an auto parts distributor who earlier this year was ordered to pay $5.6 million in back wages.

Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc., which was operating as Diligent Delivery Systems, was ordered by a federal court to pay $2.8 million in back wages and $2.8 million in damages to 1,398 employees. Diligent Delivery Systems CEO and owner Larry Browne was also ordered to pay $150,000 in penalties.

