Nearly 2,000 UniSource customers in Lake Havasu City were without power for about an hour on Monday after an accident caused damage to a power pole on the south side of town, and a few customers were left without power for a few hours.
Steve Hanes, who works for UniSource as the Transmission and Distribution Manager for Mohave County said the outage occurred at about 2:30 p.m.
“We had a contractor who, unfortunately, made contact with our overhead power lines with a piece of equipment and it did cause damage to at least one of our poles,” Hanes said.
Hanes said whenever a power pole comes down the whole circuit has to be turned off in order to de-energize the circuit for safety reasons. A total of 1,946 customers were without power until the circuit was re-energized up to the damaged power pole at 3:26 p.m.
Just 13 households remained without power while the pole was being repaired. Hanes said crews were actively working to repair the damaged pole late Monday afternoon, and they estimated power would be completely restored by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
We are doing our due diligence and we will be working as safely and quickly as possible to get everybody back up,” Hanes said at about 4 p.m.. “We understand the heat.”
Temperatures in Havasu were above 110 degrees on Monday afternoon.
