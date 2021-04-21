Arizona appears to be entering a new phase of its vaccine distribution efforts as the supply of available covid-19 vaccine doses catches up with demand.
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ made a virtual appearance at the Tri-City Council meeting on Wednesday to give an update on the covid situation in Arizona, and the states vaccination efforts. Christ said the vaccination process has been going well so far and she expects the state to hit a milestone of 2 million Arizonans – about one third of the population – fully vaccinated at some point today.
Christ said ADHS is hearing from pharmacies throughout the state that they are seeing more open covid vaccine appointments recently, as well as a 20 percent no-show rate for appointments that are booked. For context, Christ told the Tri-City Council that when the state’s first mass vaccination sites first began accepting appointments all 110,000 available time slots were booked within 33 minutes. The state opened up 50,000 to 60,000 appointments at mass distribution sites on Friday and Christ said as of Monday there were still 30,000 appointments available.
“What that is telling us is we are starting to get to the phase where we are going to have to do more work to get Arizonans vaccinated,” Christ said. “We have gotten the low hanging fruit – those individuals who would have done anything to get a vaccine, including drive to a different county to get an appointment. That is not happening anymore.”
Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said many providers in the county are seeing similar trends.
“Vaccines are available in our community – and abundantly available,” Burley said. “We have many providers with more than a sufficient supply of vaccine available, including same-day appointments or walk in appointments. We want to encourage people to take advantage of those while we have this lull, if you will.”
Christ said the waning demand for vaccine “has public health a little bit concerned” because Arizona still has a ways to go before reaching “herd immunity.” She said the target for herd immunity is about 70 percent of the population receiving the vaccine. According to the ADHS data dashboard, the state vaccinated 38.5 percent of the population with at least one dose – Mohave County’s vaccination rate was 28.6 percent on Wednesday.
“We know that no vaccine is 100 percent, but when a majority of the community is vaccinated against a specific disease that disease has less ability to be transmitted throughout the community and potentially reach someone whose vaccine may not work who may be at high risk,” Christ said.
Christ said now that many of the people who were most excited about receiving the vaccine have already done so, progress may start to slow down which will delay reaching herd immunity in the state. She said the state’s goal, however, is to reach herd immunity by late summer or early next fall.
She said the department is aware of many concerns and misinformation surrounding the vaccine and the department is planning to kick off multiple campaigns to help convince people to be vaccinated. She said one such effort will be a “facts versus myths” campaign.
“There are a lot of myths and there is a lot of fear,” Christ said. “We are planning to address each of those myths.”
Christ also said ADHS created a provider tool kit to give vaccine providers information addressing some of the most common misunderstandings surrounding the vaccine. Christ said the state is also reaching out to community leaders who are trusted by the locals. She said ADHS has been making videos with such leaders talking about why they were vaccinated, and how it helps the community, and posting them on social media.
Christ also noted that none of the vaccines have been approved for kids yet. She said vaccination rates will likely see a boost whenever children 16 and under are able to start receiving vaccine.
Covid cases
Christ called the current covid situation in the state “promising.”
She noted that there has been a significant decline in covid cases for the last 14 weeks and Arizona seems to have reached a plateau with roughly the same number of cases reported in each of the past three weeks.
“We would like that to continue to go down, but it’s better than having significant increases,” Christ said.
She said community transmission has also declined significantly over the past 14 weeks and has settled between 4 percent and 5 percent of all tests coming back positive for covid in recent weeks.
Christ stressed that Arizona is not currently seeing another wave of covid cases, such as states like Michigan or Maine, but she said another wave is always a possibility.
“Especially as we are looking at some of these variants that have increased transmissibility – so they are easier for me to pass on to somebody else if I get it,” Christ said. “But what we would anticipate is while we may see an increase in cases we shouldn’t see an increase of the same magnitude of need for hospitalizations.”
Mohave County announced 33 new covid cases in the county on Wednesday, and two new deaths. The numbers reflect all cases reported between noon on Monday and noon on Wednesday. Six of the new cases, and one of the deaths were reported in Lake Havasu City.
Burley told the Tri-City Council that Mohave County’s covid trends have been following closely with the rest of the state.
Variants
Christ said although covid-19 has mutated into several different variants, she said the vaccines in use are effective against all of the known variants.
She said ADHS has been working with Arizona State University and the University of Arizona to perform random sequencing of the strains found to determine what variants are showing up in the state. She said they found more different variants of covid during the month of March than in any other month so far. But she said through the first three weeks of April the UK variant has become the most common strain throughout the state.
“We do know that that does have a higher transmissibility, but the vaccine does work against that variant,” Christ said.
