Mohave County’s favored candidates in statewide races fared well, as nearly all the candidates who received a majority of the local votes for federal and state offices will be moving on to the General Election on November 8.
Although votes are still being counted in nearly every county, including Mohave County, most of the races for federal and statewide offices appear to be more or less settled.
Based on the numbers so far, Mohave County Republicans supported the current leader in every major state and federal race in the Primary Election. Local Republicans preferred Blake Masters to represent the GOP in the US Senate election, while supporting Kari Lake for Governor, Mark Finchem for Secretary of State, Abe Hamadeh for Attorney General, incumbent Kimberly Yee for State Treasurer, and Tom Horne for Superintendent of Public Instruction – all of whom appear to be headed to the General Election.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Mohave County widely supported apparent nominee Katie Hobbs for Governor. But the majority of local Democrats also supported Reginald Bolding for Secretary of State, who appears to have been defeated in the Primary Election. Most of the other major statewide races up for election in 2022 had just one candidate on the Democratic ballot, including incumbent Mark Kelly for US Senate, Kris Mayes for Attorney General, Martin Quezada for State Treasurer and incumbent Kathy Hoffman for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
As of Thursday afternoon the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office reports a total of 1,184,332 ballots have been counted with 97% of all precincts reported. The Secretary of State’s website also includes an estimated 92,414 votes left to count statewide – although that doesn’t appear to include remaining ballots from seven counties including Maricopa County. The website reports that a total of 39,454 have been counted in Mohave County with 18,347 left to go – including an estimated 10,000 early ballots and 347 provisional ballots left to process, with an estimated 8,000 ballots ready for tabulation that have not yet been counted.
Governor (Republican)
The Republican primary for governor was the closest major race on Election Day and continues to go down to the wire, but Kari Lake was in the lead Thursday afternoon by about 12,000 votes over Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake has received 46.25% of the vote so far, which is 1.83% more than the 44.42% of votes for Taylor Robson.
In Mohave County Lake performed even better than the state average, receiving a little more than half of all the votes cast for governor (50.39%) while Taylor Robson’s support was more than 4% lower than her statewide average at 40.45%. Lake received a total of 15,636 votes in the county, which is 3,087 more than Taylor Robson received locally. That accounts for a little more than a quarter of Lake’s lead in the race at this point.
The other three Republican candidates local support was fairly consistent with the state averages as Matt Salmon has 3.93% of the total vote statewide and 4.45% in Mohave County, Scott David Neely got 3.23% of all votes and 3.62% in Mohave County, and Paola Tulliani-Zen received 2.17% of the vote in Arizona and 1.09% in Mohave County.
Governor (Democrat)
The Governor’s race was a little bit more one-sided on Democrats’ ballots as Katie Hobbs dominated the field with 72.79% of all votes statewide – more than 50 points higher than her closest competitor Marco Lopez (22.21%). Hobbs’ support in Mohave County was 2.44% higher at 75.23% of the local vote with a margin of more than 56% over Lopez (19.17%).
Aaron Liberman finished in a distant third place in the race, but did a little bit better than his average in Mohave County with 5.58% of the local vote – compared to 5.00% statewide.
US Senate (Republican)
Blake Masters appears to have secured the Republican nomination for US Senate with 39.05% of the vote statewide – a 9.29% lead over his closest competitor Jim Lamon (28.76%).
Both Masters and Lamon outperformed their state averages in Mohave County but the local margin was about the same. Masters received 42.36% of votes in Mohave County (12,867) compared to 32.13% of the vote for Lamon (9,760) – an advantage of 10.23% for Masters.
With the top two candidates outperforming their statewide percentage locally, the remaining three candidates received a smaller percentage of the vote in Mohave County. Mark Brnovich received 18.27% of the votes statewide but only 15% in Mohave County, Michael McGuire received 8.81% of all GOP votes in Arizona but just 6.83% locally, and Justin Olson has 5.11% of the statewide vote and 3.67% in Mohave County.
Secretary of State (Republican)
Mark Finchem is the apparent Republican nominee for Secretary of State with 41.03% of the vote in the Primary Election and a 16.59 point advantage over his closest competitor, Beau Lane (24.44%). Meanwhile Shawnna Bolick received 19.28% of the statewide vote followed by Michelle Ugenti-Rita with 15.26%.
Finchem’s numbers got a boost in Mohave County where he received more than half of the vote (50.57%), at the expense of all three of his opponents. Lane’s support was about 4.5% lower in Mohave County at 19.71%, Bolick received 16.59% of GOP votes in Mohave County, and Ugenti-Rita received 13.13% of local votes.
Secretary of State (Democrat)
The Secretary of State race on Democrats’ ballots is the only major state or federal race where Mohave County’s preferred candidate appears to have been defeated in the Primary Election.
Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the Democrat’s nomination with 52.70% of the vote, compared to 47.30% for Reginald Bolding. But local Democrats preferred Bolding, who ended up with 56.04% of the vote in Mohave County while Fontes got 43.96%. Bolding’s 12.08% local margin netted him a total of 4,061 votes – 875 more than Fontes received in the county.
Attorney General (Republican)
Abe Hamadeh appears to have secured the Republican nomination for Attorney General in a crowded field of candidates with 32.27% of the vote statewide. Hamadeh’s closest competitor was Rodney Glassman with 23.89% followed by Andrew Gould at 16.94%, Dawn Grove at 12.53%, Lacy Cooper at 8.84%, and Tiffany Shedd at 5.54%.
Hamadeh also got the nod in Mohave County, although his margin of victory was a little bit more slim as his percentage of the vote was 0.62% lower locally (31.65%) while Glassman’s was 2.23% higher (26.12%). The rest of the candidates finished within 1% of their statewide average in Mohave County as Gould picked up 16.58%, Grove got 12.15%, Cooper received 8.65%, and Shedd got 4.85% of the local vote.
State Treasurer (Republican)
Mohave County Republican’s preferences for State Treasurer reflected the state results perhaps more closely than any other race as each candidate’s support locally was within 1% of the statewide results.
Incumbent Kimberly Yee appears to have secured the nomination with 56.11% of the vote statewide and 55.39% of the vote in Mohave County. Jeff Weninger received 27.08% of the vote statewide and 27.22% in Mohave County, while Robert Lettieri came in third place with 16.81% statewide and 17.39% locally.
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Republican)
Tom Horne has a comfortable lead on the field as results are finalized with 42.73% of the vote in the GOP primary – a 10.83 point lead over Shiry Sapir (31.90%). Michelle Udall finished in third place with 25.37% of the statewide vote.
In Mohave County Horne’s percentage jumped by more than 6% to 49.39%. Sapir’s supporters in Mohave County were similar to her statewide average, coming in at 21.41% locally. Udall finished with 19.2% of the vote in Mohave County.
