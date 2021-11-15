Dozens of people gathered in front of Havasu Regional Medical Center on Sunday to protest the hospital’s covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Hospital CEO Michael Patterson sent a letter to employees on Thursday informing them they would either need to get the vaccine or an exemption by Dec. 6, or be placed on administrative leave and eventually fired.
Protesters on Sunday held up signs with phrases that read “forced vaccination is blackmail” and “my body, my choice, no vaccine.” One man held a sign that said “Vax Segregation” next to an image of the Star of David.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould also attended the protest, where he was seen talking with participants.
Havasu Regional Medical Center’s announcement on Thursday was followed by similar orders from the hospital in Kingman.
The vaccine requirement by HRMC was prompted by an executive order from the White House, which requires companies with 100 or more employees to require the vaccines. The order is being contested in court.
According to Corey Santoriello, the marketing director for HRMC, over half of the 700 employees, providers and volunteers at the hospital are vaccinated.
“Since covid-19 vaccines first became available, we have been strongly encouraging our employees and providers to get vaccinated,” Santoriello said. “We are continuing to work with our remaining staff members to ensure they either receive the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine or submit an appropriate exemption by the Dec. 6 deadline.”
CEO Mike Patterson said the new vaccine requirement is in accordance with two federal covid-19 vaccine rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
It is unclear how the mandate will affect staffing at HRMC and it is unclear if the hospital has a plan to replace those employees who chose not to get vaccinated.
According to AZDHS Communications Director Steve Elliot, while the state has helped HRMC in the past by providing some extra workers, AZDHS does not have a program that could fill in for a large staff shortage.
Vaccination has been a big topic of discussion in Lake Havasu City and the rest of Mohave County. Currently in Mohave County 41.2 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated, according to the state health department. The only two counties that have a lower vaccination rate is Apache and La Paz.
County supervisors, however, aren’t too concerned about the low vaccination rate in Mohave County and are focusing on prompting the ways to treat coronavirus.
At their Monday meeting County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter put an action item on the agenda asking Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley to provide more information about early treatments for covid such as REGN-COV2 antibody treatment and monoclonal antibody treatment.
“For whatever reason Mohave County seems to be lagging behind the other counties in Arizona,” Lingenfelter said. “For whatever reason the people out there don’t want to get it (vaccine)…It is almost like this statistic is been shown to shame people or to make us feel bad and I don’t agree with that…the reality is if people don’t want it and our focus is truly public health then we need to pivot and talk about some of these already approved early treatment options.”
Burley agreed to look for more information about the use of these early treatments in Mohave County but said that the health department is more focused on prevention rather than treatment.
According to the latest press release from Mohave County 208 new confirmed cases of covid have been reported since Friday along with three new deaths.
Keep Fighting for Freedom.
