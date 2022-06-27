Needles law enforcement officers were called to a Needles neighborhood this week after receiving reports that a victim had been shot with a bb gun. The shooter now faces felony felony battery charges.
The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Needles resident Patrick Zubiate, allegedly shot gel-based pellets at bystanders with the toy gun on Tuesday, while riding in a vehicle through the area.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, weapons such as the one allegedly used by Zubiate have the ability to cause fear or panic, as they may be mistaken for actual firearms. The pellets they shoot may cause serious injury if shot at a victim’s face, according to sheriff’s officials.
Zubiate was arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Colorado River Station Jail on felony battery charges. He was later released from custody on his own recognizance.
