A Needles man is in custody this week, after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators say he stabbed a man during a fight.
Deputies were called to the Needles address in response to initial reports of the confrontation, and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim had lost a significant amount of blood, investigators said, and was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
Neil Hernandez, 33, was arrested at the scene on charges of attempted murder, after investigators learned that he stabbed the victim during the altercation.
This week, Hernandez remained in custody at San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail on $1 million, awaiting an initial appearance in court.
San Bernardino County investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the sheriff’s office at 760-326-9200, or tip anonymously at 1-800-782-7463.
