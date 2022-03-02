A Needles resident was cited Tuesday on charges of felony drug possession after an encounter with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to the report, patrol deputies allegedly found 33-year-old Joseph Leonard in possession of a controlled substance, and transported him from the scene to the department’s Colorado River Station Jail for booking. Leonard was later released from custody on his own recognizance.
