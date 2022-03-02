A Needles man was arrested Tuesday evening after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies contacted him in reference to a felony warrant for his arrest.
Anthony Ramos, 31, was wanted on charges of spousal abuse in California, and arrested at the scene. Deputies transported Ramos to the department’s Colorado River Station Jail, where he remained in custody as of Wednesday on $100,000 bail.
— Today’s News-Herald
