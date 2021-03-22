In the state of California, it is illegal for a person to carry a concealed knife. A man was arrested in Needles earlier this week when he was allegedly found with two such weapons in his possession.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Needles location Sunday morning after receiving reports of a possible trespassing incident. There, deputies encountered a man identified as 32-year-old Needles resident Richard Drew, who was allegedly leaving the scene. According to the incident report, Drew attempted to flee from deputies, before he was ultimately found hiding in a nearby copse of trees.
Drew was detained at the scene, and found to be in possession of two fixed-bladed weapons of more than four inches in length. Drew was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of a dirk or dagger, and transported to the Colorado River Jail in Needles. As of this week, Drew remained in custody on $25,000 bond.
The specific charge, “possession of a dirk or dagger” describes not only medieval weaponry, but any blade that could readily be used as a stabbing weapon. In California, the charge may be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or felony, at prosecutors’ discretion.
