San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Needles location on Monday after receiving reports of two suspicious males in the area.
One of the alleged suspects, identified as 32-year-old Needles resident Leroy Fass, allegedly attempted to flee the scene when deputies arrived, but was apprehended a short time later. According to investigators, Fass was found in possession of a concealed blade at the time of his arrest.
Fass was taken into custody and transported to San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail on felony charges of possession of a dirk or dagger. He was held on $25,000 bond, pending an initial court appearance.
