San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Needles location Sunday afternoon, after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon.
Investigators allegedly learned that 48-year-old Needles resident Santiago Escobar had shot one victim with a high-powered pellet rifle, causing serious injury. The victim was transported to the Colorado River Medical Center for treatment of his or her injuries.
Escobar was arrested soon after on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail on $50,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
