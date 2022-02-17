San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Needles man Tuesday morning, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of property identified as stolen.
Kim Petit, 37, of Needles, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen property, and booked into the Colorado River Station in Needles on $25,000 bond. Petit remained in custody as of Thursday morning, pending an initial court appearance.
