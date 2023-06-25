A California man is in custody this week, following his arrest in Needles on charges of sexual assault against a minor and furnishing marijuana to a minor.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Needles location at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a possible sexual assault. According to sheriff's officials, suspect David Stebbins, 25, of Perris, may have provided two minors with marijuana before sexually assaulting one of the female victims.
