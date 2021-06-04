A motel in the city of Needles was deemed unfit for human habitation earlier this week, after guest complaints prompted an inspection by Needles and San Bernardino County authorities.
The business, identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office as The Best Motel, allegedly suffered from a host of health and safety code violations.
Inspections took place on Tuesday, after sheriff’s officials received multiple reports by guests. According to deputies, customers who ordered rooms in person or online reported conditions including bed bugs, cockroaches and other unsanitary conditions.
Needles City Manager Rick Daniels says those complaints resulted in a multi- agency inspection by the sheriff’s office, the San Bernardino County Environmental Health Department, Needles Code Enforcement and the Needles Building & Safety Department.
“They found infestations of bedbugs and cockroaches, as well as people who were living in the motel’s restaurant,” Daniels said in a Friday interview.
“There were live chickens living in the restaurant as well. Inspectors found that the building’s second-story balcony was becoming detached from the main structure. There were rooms where the stucco ceiling had collapsed, there was exposed electrical wiring, there were a couple of rooms with sewer backups, and there were no smoke alarms in some of the rooms.”
According to Daniels, officials from San Bernardino County, as well as the Needles Fire and Building & Safety Departments, deemed the motel unfit for human habitation. The declaration, often referred to as a “red tag,” required the removal of about 20 guests from the business.
San Bernardino County Adult Protective Services officials helped to relocate those guests, according to statements from the sheriff’s office on Friday. The agency helped monthly renters at the hotel in finding other living arrangements.
“The hotel manager gave back money to people who paid their June rent that day, but could not refund everything,” said sheriff’s media specialist Brittany Rios.
According to Rios, the “red tag” declaration for the “Best Motel” should not be seen as an indicator of the overall quality of lodgings provided by the city of Needles.
“The team of our deputies, Adult Protective Services, City Code Enforcement and Building & Safety are continuing to work together to ensure other hotels in Needles are up to standard,” Rios said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.