A 19-year-old Needles resident was arrested this weekend for his alleged involvement in a stabbing incident.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Needles location early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fight. Responding deputies allegedly learned that suspect Gabriel Candelaria engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, and stabbed the victim in his stomach during the struggle.
Candelaria was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated assault and transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail. Candelaria remained in custody as of Monday on $50,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
