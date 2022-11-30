A 42-year-old Needles woman is in custody this week, after she was allegedly found in possession of 3.21 ounces of methamphetamine in the Mohave Valley area.
Melina R. Garcia was allegedly seen by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies while driving her vehicle Friday afternoon on State Route 95. Garcia was allegedly recognized by deputies from a prior traffic stop, during which deputies say she did not have a valid driver’s license.
A records check allegedly showed that Garcia’s license was suspended, and her vehicle was stopped. Garcia was asked to exit, and deputies began the process of searching the vehicle before it could be towed from the scene.
During that search, deputies allegedly found a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Garcia was arrested at the location, and transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting dangerous drugs for sale.
As of Wednesday, Garcia remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
