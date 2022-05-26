A shooting prompted the lockdown of an elementary school in Needles on Wednesday, and now two men are in custody on felony weapons charges.
Katie Hohstadt Elementary School was placed on lockdown at about 9:45 a.m. after gunshots were heard nearby. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies quickly investigated the surrounding area, and detained the two suspects at a nearby street.
According to deputies, San Bernardino resident Tylor Bell, 22, and Needles resident Gerald Franklin, 55, fired a handgun several times into a dirt embankment behind a residence near the school. Both men were arrested at the scene on charges of willful discharging of a firearm, and discharging a firearm near a school – the latter of which is punishable by as much as three years in prison, under California law.
Franklin and Bell were transported to San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail in Needles. As of Thursday, Franklin remained in custody on $50,000 bail. Bell, who was subject to an arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, is being held without bail.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Bell and Franklin fired the weapon for “entertainment purposes.” They were allegedly identified based on statements given by themselves, as well as witnesses.
The incident follows an armed rampage that took place Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The victims included 19 children and two teachers at the facility.
The gunman himself, identified by Texas authorities as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, ultimately barricaded himself in a classroom at the school before Ramos himself was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.
As of this week, Ramos’ possible motives in the school shooting remained unknown.
###
Man charged with grand theft after deputies say he stole a backpack containing $1,800
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the El Garces Train Depot in Needles on Tuesday after receiving reports of a stolen backpack.
According to investigators, 42-year-old Needles resident Matthew Bartlett was determined to be a suspect in the case. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies contacted Bartlett, and arrested him on charges of grand theft.
The backpack allegedly contained $1,800 in cash, a $250 pair of headphones and a $20 MP3 player. All items except for the cash were recovered and returned to their owner.
As of Thursday, Bartlett remained in custody at San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail on $50,000 bail.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office offered no additional information as to why the victim was in possession of a backpack containing $1,800 in cash.
