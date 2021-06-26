The first few homes have started construction out at Havasu Riviera — lumber and steel are already in the air with one home finishing its framing earlier this month — but even more activity is expected by the end of 2021 with a goal to bring two more neighborhoods to market this fall along with the official opening of the state park boat ramp and the city street connecting the Riviera to the highway.
Havasu Riviera is a public-private partnership between Developer Komick Enterprises which owns the residential development, Arizona State Parks, and Lake Havasu City which was responsible for installing the now-completed but still closed road connecting the new neighborhoods and state park to State Route 95. The residential side of the project kicked off about 16 months ago when Marina View — the first of eight planned neighborhoods — officially hit the market in March 2020.
Despite the pandemic, which started growing in the United States at almost exactly the same time, the residential development has been speeding along with three neighborhoods now completely prepped and ready for home construction.
Mychal Gorden, CEO of Desert Land Group which is handing real estate sales and serves as the Development Consultant out at the Riviera, said all the lots in Marina View have already sold and there are about three lots remaining in the second neighborhood called Wren Cove. Gorden said the third neighborhood, The Ridge, has also sold about 90 percent of its lots so far.
“All three have been very well received over the last 16 months and there isn’t much left to sell,” he said.
Gorden said there are six homes currently under construction — including one that has finished framing — and he expects to see more construction activity in the neighborhoods soon with 10 more properties currently wrapping up the permitting phase. He estimates about 25 homes will start construction in the Riviera by the end of the year.
“There is a lot of progress and a lot of momentum,” Gorden said. “We are really excited to have those homes under construction — to have lumber in the air and steel in the air. We have a lot of homes going through design review and I’m really excited about those. I think you will see a flurry of activity from a house construction standpoint by the end of the year. I think that will help kind of bring the community to life.”
Now Komick Enterprises and Desert Land Group are looking to continue the residential development’s momentum and are starting to turn their attention to the five remaining undeveloped neighborhoods. Gorden said crews are already doing mass grading work on the fourth and fifth neighborhoods. The next step will be to solidify the proper zoning for the future neighborhoods. Desert Land Group has already submitted an application with the city to rezone the land for all five of the remaining neighborhoods at once. The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the application at a public hearing on July 7, and it will then be forwarded to City Council for final approval.
Successfully rezoning the property will allow the developers to get the preliminary and final plats approved by the city while crews finish up the grading and install the necessary infrastructure to bring the next couple neighborhoods to market.
“Ideally we will release those in conjunction with opening the parkway, the marina and all those things this fall,” Gorden said. “So we are pushing hard to keep the momentum going and to get into the next couple neighborhoods here.”
The first phase of Havasu Riviera State Park will feature a marina with a six-lane boat launch and docks, but its expected opening date has already been pushed back several times over the years for various reasons. As recently as 2020, the state parks and developers were hoping to have the boat ramp open in time for this summer’s boating season. Those plans had to be pushed back due to some construction delays and Gorden said there is not a set date for the park’s official opening yet, but the goal is to get the first phase of the park ready for the public by the fall.
Gorden said delays are a common part of construction these days with crews and contractors throughout the city scheduled to their capacity, coupled with delays in deliveries of various construction materials nationwide.
“There have been delays on everything from concrete blocks to steel for docks and everything in between,” Gorden said. “Despite fighting through those constraints like everybody else is in the construction world, we are still making great progress on the marina.”
In ten years this will be another of Havasu's prime locations and today's nay-saying fools will be gone and forgotten.
