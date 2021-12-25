Developers expect 2022 to be a busy year in Havasu Riviera.
The residential part of Havasu Riviera is already starting to take shape. Multiple homes are now under construction and developers are focusing on putting the finishing touches on the first few neighborhoods to make everything presentable in time for the opening of Havasu Riviera Marina planned this spring.
“In January we are going to finish up curb, gutters and paving, and try to wrap up the entry station and landscaping to get all those improvements done,” said Mychal Gorden, CEO of Desert Land Group, which is partnering with owners Komick Enterprises on Havasu Riviera. “We are trying to time all of that around when we open the Marina and the road so things are finished, landscaped, and looking good. For a lot of the public the first time they are going to see Riviera is when that road opens… We want to have as much of this stuff buttoned up and cleaned up as possible.”
As the finishing touches are put into place, houses are starting to pop up out of the desert as well.
Gorden said 10 homes are currently under construction — all in Marina View, which was the first neighborhood in the Riviera to hit the market, and the closest neighborhood to the new marina.
He said the first homes will likely be finishing up in March or April, which is about the same time as the Havasu Riviera Marina is expected to officially open to the public.
Gorden said about 60 more lots in the Riviera are currently going through either design review with the association, or the permit review process with the city.
So far, three neighborhoods have gone up for sale in the Riviera. Gorden said Marina View is entirely sold out, while there are a couple lots still available in Wren Cove and about five lots up for sale in The Ridge.
Gorden said there are about 15 homes in Wren Cove and another handful of lots in the Ridges that are going through design review. He said he expects that both neighborhoods will have their first houses starting construction in early 2022.
“We kind of have a ramp up happening, which is typical in a new community,” Gorden said. “We have a lot of people working on designing their homes, getting them permitted, and working with builders. We have 10 homes already under construction — some of which are being framed already — and my feeling is the 10 homes will go to 25 by next spring and hopefully keep climbing from there.”
As the first three neighborhoods are starting to wrap up and be built out with homes, the developers are also turning their attention to the next phase of development. Two more neighborhoods are being graded and prepared. The fourth and fifth neighborhoods are right in the middle of the Riviera’s planned community, and they are expected to hit the market in late winter and early spring.
Black Rock will be located on the lake side of the development, while Flat Irons is set a little bit further back in the hills.
“The difference with Flat Irons is it is in the back and more than focusing on lake views it has incredible views of the back side of SARA Park and the mountains and desert to the south,” Gorden said. “It’s a little different neighborhood for us because it is not as focused on the lake. It’s more about building a good sized home within the Riviera community.”
He said the residents in Flat Irons may not have quite the same views of the lake as some of the other neighborhoods, but their location at the back of the development will give them direct access to hiking and mountain biking trails in SARA Park.
“We are excited about this because it will being a good variety of lot sizes, home types, views, price points, types of homes, and all of that,” Gorden said about the combination of Black Rock and Flat Irons hitting the market in the coming months. “It will bring a lot of variety to our next releases of property.”
Gordon said Desert Land Group plans to start marketing both neighborhoods in January, with Black Rock expected to hit the market sometime in February while lots in Flat Irons are expected to start selling in March or early April.
