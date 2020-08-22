The possibility of PMG Manufacturing moving into the vacant Kmart building has elicited strong responses from many of its possible future neighbors.
During the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on the requested planned development on July 22, a total of 20 letters were written to the commission opposing the proposal which would enable PMG to set up its advanced manufacturing operation. Several of those letters were submitted by business owners in the shopping center and others came from residents in the condos across the street on Swanson Avenue who worry about the effect PMG’s operation will have on them.
Other business owners who share the shopping center with the former Kmart say they support the planned development.
Advance manufacturing downtown
Although there were several concerns mentioned, the one point made by nearly all opponents of the planned development is that an advanced manufacturing facility is not appropriate for the downtown area, or that such a facility belongs in an area of town already zoned for industrial use.
“Rezoning as industrial on McCulloch Boulevard, which is our Main Street, is a little ridiculous to me,” said Marley Jensen, Branch Manager of the Fast Auto Loans, Title Loans near the former Kmart. “I just don’t understand having an industrial building on Main Street where we have our parades and we have a beautiful park right there.”
In a letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Steve Petrangelo wrote that he believes the Kmart facility should remain retail.
“A retail area is not the place to put a manufacturing business,” Petrangelo wrote in the letter. “It is a retail center and should have only retail businesses. What a mismatch this would be.”
But Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray said that with the current state of big box retailers capable of filling the 100,000 square foot facility, finding a retail business to rent the building is no longer realistic.
“In our conversations with residents over the last month, we understand their perspective and sympathize with their mourning over the loss of retail,” Gray said. “But the market is dictating large retail, especially big box stores like Kmart, are not competitive in selling all the same brands that can be purchased online.”
Elaine Gilbert, Owner of En V Hair Salon, said she sees PMG Manufacturing as the best available option for the former Kmart, noting that shopping center co-owners Rich Heine and David Long conducted a nationwide search to find a replacement retail tenant and came up empty.
“We are very much for it,” Gilbert said. “We feel like there is not going to be any retail that is going to be coming into that huge space for a long time. Just because of our economy the writing is on the wall there – there is nothing new coming.”
Heine told the Planning and Zoning Commission that every potential retailer contacted during the nationwide search either wanted a larger population or said that their operation was in planned retraction.
Gilbert also cited the 250 full time jobs that the company has promised within the first five years of operation as a reason she supports the proposal. Those jobs would make PMG a top-10 employer in Lake Havasu City.
Loyd Rains, owner of Golf USA, said he is not opposed to light manufacturing moving into the Kmart building, citing a need to fill the empty space and a lack of any available retail options. He said he is choosing to remain neutral about this specific request, however, and doesn’t plan to officially support or oppose the proposed planned development.
What about existing industrial zones?
Many of those opposed to the planned development said that they support PMG coming to Havasu, but it should move into an area of town already zoned for industrial use.
“I’m all for the jobs, I’m all for employment in this town, I’m all for the manufacturing coming here — I just don’t think it belongs in our downtown area,” said Lee Gicking, co-owner of The Mail Store and Hallmark.
But PMG owner Ryan Busnardo said the Kmart facility is the only viable location in Havasu to meet his specific needs. PMG currently has one manufacturing facility located at its current headquarters in Corona, California. Busnardo said PMG’s production has not been keeping pace with sales so he needs to open up a new production facility as soon as possible.
The Kmart building, at 100,000-plus square feet, is the only existing facility large enough for his operation.
James Gray told the Planning and Zoning Commission in July that all of the vacant buildings available to rent or lease in industrial zones combine for just 50,000 square feet of space with the largest single space totaling 15,000 square feet.
That would leave only the option to build a new facility in the industrial zone, but Busnardo said his business can’t afford to wait for construction. He estimated that the company is losing at least $50,000 per day due to production limitations as it is.
“I don’t have the luxury of waiting and having somebody else come in on our market while I build a building for two years outside of town,” Busnardo said. “The reason Lake Havasu would get these jobs — 40-hour a week jobs and 250 of them — is that there is a 100,000 square foot of empty facility there. The facility allows us to move manufacturing equipment and machinery immediately and start producing product, which will fulfill that $50,000 a day demand… And it is filling a building that is completely empty and, quite frankly, has no tenants for. It is giving it full purpose and use in creating those jobs.”
He said if the planned development is not approved, he would have to search for an existing facility for his operation elsewhere.
Nearby businesses
Several of the shopping center’s current tenants are worried about how a light manufacturing facility moving into the complex will affect their own businesses. Jensen said Fast Auto Loans, Title Loans relies on foot traffic created by nearby businesses and that will not happen without retail in the shopping center’s largest building. She said the business is already in negotiations to move to another shopping center in town and they expect to move if the rezoning request is approved.
The Mail Store and Hallmark co-owner Robert Miles said he has already moved his business twice, and moving again isn’t an option.
“It costs thousands of dollars to move, but it’s not just the physical cost of moving,” Miles said. “... I have hundreds of thousands of dollars wrapped up here, so what am I going to do? I can’t move again.”
But Gicking and Miles are afraid that they will eventually be forced out of the shopping center if the planned development is approved.
“Every time manufacturing comes into retail areas they push the retail out,” Gicking said. “That is going to happen, and I guarantee we are going to close our doors…”
But Studio 108 owner Tri Lam pointed out that at least with PMG there will eventually be 250 employees in the shopping center five times a week.
“It’s better to have a little bit of traffic instead of no traffic. Some people think that it will hurt the plaza, but there is nothing worse than this,” he said, gesturing towards the vacant Kmart building out the Studio 108 window. “There isn’t anything worse than the building being empty. It will be even better if they give a face lift to the plaza and do something about the planters and landscaping.”
Lam said he supports the shopping center owner’s efforts to bring in PMG, but he does plan to keep an eye on how some of PMG’s promises are fulfilled – particularly their promise to bring jobs and hire local.
“I hope that they are not filled by California employees moving here,” Lam said. “I want him to fulfill the promise of Havasu people filling those jobs. So I will keep that in mind and see how he does with that.”
Lam said he is still a little nervous about how parking will be effected in the shopping center once PMG’s operation ramps up to full capacity. Parking was also an area of concern for several businesses and letter writers who oppose the planned development.
Gray explained that PMG’s parking arrangements should actually provide more parking for those businesses, however.
“The current parking plan for Lot 1 is 252 spaces, including 68 spaces in the rear of the building,” Gray said. “PMG intends to require staff to utilize specific rows, keeping the row closest to existing businesses available for their customers. This will be a net gain of parking for the other existing businesses.”
Gilbert said she doesn’t believe that parking will become an issue, especially if PMG utilizes the spaces behind the Kmart as promised.
Condos
Several of the condo owners across the street from Kmart on Swanson Avenue have also objected to the planned development.
“If you approve the zoning change, the market value of our condo will no doubt go down if for no other reason than it is next to a manufacturing facility,” Don and Fay Peterson wrote in a letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission. “We all realize there will be increase truck traffic, more noise (all factories are noisy) possible fumes, odors from welding stations vented outside and possible three work shifts in the future disrupting a peaceful evening.”
But PMG has said that its advanced manufacturing process does not produce the noise or pollution associated with more traditional manufacturing processes. Gray said that was also his experience when visiting the company’s current facility.
“The PED, along with the owners of the facility, went to Corona, California to conduct a site visit to gain a better understanding of how PMG currently operates in a sixty thousand square feet facility,” Gray said. “We were impressed with the facility as a whole; technology is a key to their success. Raw production of parts are completed utilizing laser CNC machines and robotic bending units to prepare housing for final assembly. Clean rooms for soder techs to complete internal components. The entire process is seamless and precise, exactly what you would expect out of advanced manufacturing.”
Furthermore, the Planning and Zoning Commission added restrictions to the planned development that specifically bar fumes or emissions at the facility.
Gray told the commission that the PED considers the project to be “noise neutral” and that PMG is expected to have less truck traffic at the location than when it was in use by Kmart.
As for the overall value of the condos, Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch said her department believes that a change in zoning would likely have a minimal impact on condo values – although leaving the building vacant would likely have a negative impact over time.
“We believe that vacant buildings tend to have a stigma of blight and tend to drive surrounding values down over time,” Kentch said. “Certainly different types of commercial businesses affect surrounding properties differently. If a zoning change was made that allowed for an occupant to provide a service that the surrounding residential property owners desperately wanted, then property values would tend to increase. For instance, if surrounding residential property owners might like easy access to boutique shopping (farmers market, Trader Joe’s, flower shop, bakery, coffee shops, etc) they might be willing to pay more for the convenient location of the shopping. Regardless, we feel that most occupancies would be a more positive impact on surrounding values, more so than simply leaving the building vacant.”
Setting a precedent
Another common objection listed in letters to Planning and Zoning included the precedent of allowing light manufacturing into the downtown area.
“I am concerned that in the event the city approves the requested change in use, it will open the door for other similar requests in the area,” wrote Kenneth Moyer. “For example, what if Albertson’s and/or Goodwill close their doors at their McCulloch Blvd locations and no other similar tenants are available to locate in those spaces. How would the city justify allowing the change to the former Kmart building and decline to approve similar changes at other locations on McCulloch Blvd., including in the downtown?”
Gray said the market for large amounts of retail space is not what it used to be, as evidence by the recent nationwide search to fill the former Kmart demonstrates.
“Leaving this building sit empty seems like a poor option when we have a company that is willing to invest in advanced manufacturing technology and methods to build American made products and hire skilled labor that pays well over the median wage for our community,” Gray said.
He said city code allowed the city to place conditions and restrictions on any planned development to help match with its surroundings. Gray said he believes that the planned development in this case helps to ensure that PMG’s operation isn’t disruptive to the downtown area.
“We understand individuals’ concern and desire to keep everything as it has been, but the future demands change to optimize the facilities and infrastructure we currently have,” Gray said. “We strongly believe the investment and job creation, along with the planned development restrictions, warrants the City Council to move forward with this planned development.”
