Three separate rezoning requests for properties near Lake Havasu Golf Club are on the Lake Havasu City Council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and one is receiving considerable pushback from its neighbors.
The Lake Havasu Golf Club is requesting to rezone to residential a 26,000 square foot area off Hogan Lane that is currently zoned within the Golf Course District. City Planner Luke Morris told the Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting July 22 that the area is not used by the golf course.
During the Planning and Zoning meeting the commission received four letters opposing the development, including one letter signed by a dozen nearby home owners.
One of the neighbors’ main concerns was an increase to traffic on an already overcrowded Hogan Lane.
“It is a narrow street,” said Beck Buschnell, who lives near the proposed rezoning. “There is no street parking on it because Hogan is not wide enough. It is a dead end and the congestion is also a concern... It’s not to code for a cul-de-sac so they put a dead end. So there is no turn around down here and they are just adding more to the situation.”
Another concern brought up by neighbors is that a residential lot in that location would obstruct many of their views of the lake and the Island.
Buschnell said it isn’t the same as someone purchasing a property uphill from a vacant lot, because they know a house might go in there. She said property owners next to the golf course were told when they purchased that the area would always be a golf course.
In their letter to the commission, Rick Reyes and Heidi Berdin said they want to protect their unique location with unobstructed views out the front and back. They added it was “the main reason we got this lot even if it cost us dearly.”
Neighbors also worried that if the rezoning request is approved it would create a precedent and the current Golf Course District would continue to be chipped away at piece by piece overtime.
“Once this happens then it is easy to do three, five, six and keep going,” Buschnell said.
City staff recommended approval of the request, but the Planning and Zoning Commission sided with neighbors and voted 5-2 to recommend disapproval to the City Council. The ultimate decision on the request lays with the City Council.
The City Council meeting, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Police Facility located at 2360 McCulloch Boulevard, will be open to the public. Citizens will be able to comment on any of the items up for public hearing, or submit their comments via email to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. The meeting can also be viewed live on Channel 4, and online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Rezoning on Granada Vereda
The proposed lot on Hogan Lane is one of two that Lake Havasu Golf Club is requesting be rezoned. While the requests are similar in nature – rezoning a lot-sized portion of unused golf course to residential – a request to rezone an 18,000 square foot property on Granada Vereda did not receive as much pushback.
The proposed rezone on Granada Vereda sits on a cul-de-sac and Buschnell said there are not the same traffic concerns. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jim Harris also noted that the location on Granada Vereda doesn’t appear to obstruct neighbor’s views in the same way the proposal on Hogan Lane would.
There was one letter opposing the rezoning on Granada Vereda, however, submitted by Roy and Jenny Beal. In the letter they identified themselves as the owners of a couple lots on the cul-de-sac and said they believed that the rezoning would adversely affect their property values.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezone on Granada Vereda, and city staff also recommended approval.
Extending properties
Another rezoning request involving the golf course district involve five neighbors of the course requesting to rezone small portions of property adjacent to their residential lots. It is a request similar to several that have been granted in recent years that allows property owners adjacent to the golf course to expand their lot by purchasing unused portions from the golf course.
Burschnell said she doesn’t have any problem with that type of rezoning request.
Those rezoning requests were unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and also received a recommendation from city staff.
