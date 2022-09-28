KINGMAN — Nevada Department of Corrections announced inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on their Facebook page that the inmate convicted of murder had escaped, but did not clarify which day he escaped. No other information has been released.
