A Nevada man was arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of goods from a store at The Shops.
According to the police report, on June 14 at 12:50 p.m. a Lake Havasu City police officer was taking a delayed theft report from a business on Highway 95 and when the officer was leaving the manger pointed out a suspect in the parking lot that had not paid for the items in his cart.
Police say they got into their patrol vehicle and approached the suspect who ran when police turned on their lights. The report says the officer chased the suspect on foot through JCPenny before finally got him to stop. The report says that the suspect was identified as 37 year old Michael Cassel, who had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
Cassel was transferred to LHCPD jail where he was charged with shoplifting and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.