A Nevada man was arrested for allegedly driving a boat under the influence after Lake Havasu City police pulled him over for not having his rear lights on.
According to the police report, on May 29 at 9:01 p.m. police pulled over a boat near Sign 11 for not having a rear light on. Police say it took the operator of the boat, Miguel Undaluquin of Las Vegas, Nevada, several attempts to bring the boat ashore but once he did Undaluquin went to the rear of the boat to try turn on the rear light.
Police say Undaluquin continued to struggle with the light despite several requests for him to come speak with officers. Police also say they saw a grocery bag with empty beer cans in the boat and other signs of intoxication from Undaluquin.
The police report says that officers helped Undaluquin board the police boat where they asked him if he had been drinking. Allegedly, Undaluquin told police that he had “a few” drinks but lost track. Undaluquin took a portable breathalyzer test which showed he had a BAC of .160.
The report says Undaluquin was arrested for a felony aggravated OUI, due to having children under 15 in the boat, and was taken to Sign 8 booking station then to LHCPD jail.
