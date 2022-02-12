Construction is underway on a new hotel in Lake Havasu City.
Groundwork began about a month ago on a new Hilton Home2 Suites on Park Avenue, across the street from the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center and near the Keller Williams office building. Desert Land Group CFO Luke Still said his company sold the land to Greens Group and served as a development consultant for the new hotel.
Still said Greens Group has owned hotels in Parker for more than a decade, and also owns the new Hampton Inn being built in Needles.
“They have been in this area for a long time and have had an interest in Havasu,” Still said. “We are doing quite a bit of work with them, and they have always said ‘keep your eye out for a good site.’ What really piqued their interest is that site, with overlooking Rotary Park and the good views that it has.
Havasu, in general, doesn’t have many class 3 hotels and higher — you have the Holiday Inn Express, you have the Hampton, you have the Heat, and London Bridge Resort — so they felt like there is a significant need in this market and an opportunity. They found a great location, so that made them pull the trigger.”
Still said the Hilton Home2 Suites will be a three story building with a total of 102 rooms. The property is in the Island-Body Beach zoning district which allows building heights up to 40 feet — but the Hilton is not expected to be quite that tall.
Still said the Hilton Home2 Suites is a “relatively high-end brand.” According to Hilton.com, the Home2 Suites all include saltwater pools, outdoor areas, and combined fitness and laundry facilities. Hilton describes the brand as a “mid-tier, extended-stay hotel” with suites that include a full kitchen.
“It is a top brand,” Still said. “It’s another addition to Havasu. People are talking about the need for more hotels to diminish the need for Airbnbs a little bit, to help with more affordable rents and things like that. So this is at least a small step in the right direction.”
Still said the hotel is expected to host its grand opening in November 2022.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city is excited to bring another hotel to town.
“Obviously Lake Havasu City is a popular vacation destination which draws demand and warrants the additional hotel product coming into the market,” Sheehy said. “We are certainly excited to welcome additional suppliers to supply the visitors who come to Lake Havasu City. We look forward to the product coming online, and guests being able to book and enjoy our great area.”
The Hilton Home2 Suites is coming to town about six years after plans to build one of Hilton’s Homewood Suites brand fell through about six years ago. In 2016, a Hilton Homewood Suites was the original plan for a hotel in the English Village that eventually became the Holiday Inn Express. Greens Group was not involved with the Homewood Suites project in 2016.
Located on the south side of Rotary Park, the new hotel will also be relatively close to Body Beach, but Sheehy said the development is far enough away that he doesn’t foresee any conflicts with the popular permanent Jet Ski course on Lake Havasu.
“This parcel is nearest to the Aquatic Center, so it is the furthest away from what is traditionally known as the Body Beach recreational area that residents use,” Sheehy said. “So I don’t see any conflicts arising because of the location at all.”
