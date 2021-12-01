A California woman could become Mohave County’s newest administrative services director, if approved next week by the county’s governing board.
Barbara Spoonhour will come from Riverside, California, where she served as deputy executive director of the Western Riverside Council of Governments from September of 2001 until her retirement in July 2020. According to Spoonhour’s application for the position, which was received Oct. 2, she hopes the position will allow her room for professional learning experience and growth.
Spoonhour is a graduate of the University of Phoenix, with a bachelor’s degree in public administration and business administration. She has also served as special collections coordinator for the city of Redlands, California.
If hired as Mohave County Administrative Services Director, she will earn an annual salary of $102,564, with standard health care benefits.
Spoonhour was chosen for the position from among 22 applicants. The selection process ended with a joint committee decision by county officials including Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Financial Services Director Coral Loyd and Development Services Director Tim Walsh.
If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors votes in favor of hiring Spoonhour at its Dec. 6 meeting in Kingman, Spoonhour is expected to start her employment with the county on Dec. 8.
