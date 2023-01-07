The EndSnorZ™ Sleep Appliance

New West Dental Lab- The EndSnorZ™ Sleep Appliance

 Courtesy of New West Dental Lab

New West Dental Lab, a long running Lake Havasu City full-service dental laboratory, has announced a new addition to its family of mandibular advancement devices (MADs)—the EndSnorZ™ Sleep Appliance.

Exclusively from New West, EndSnorZ is a patient-specific device that is adjustable in 0.5 mm increments across a 10 mm range to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.