A new app that launched this past week in Lake Havasu City has made the process of hiring landscapers completely contactless.
Greenpal is an online service that can be used on the computer or smartphone to hire landscaping professionals to perform any yard care services required.
All homeowners need to do to find service is post a picture of their yard and a list of what needs to be done and then landscapers can bid on the job.
According to Greenpal co-founder Gene Caballero landscapers go through a screening process before they are approved to use the Greenpal service. Caballero says that there are already 15 to 20 approved vendors in Havasu.
In the age of covid, Greenpal can help customers avoid unnecessary contact.
To sign up at Greenpal for free go online to yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-lake-havasu-city-az.
Chamber Mixer
The Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this year with “A Night of Golden Legacy – A Bridge to the Future” Gala on June 11 at Lake Havasu Association of Realtors Convention Center.
The event, which serves as the chamber’s annual corporate meeting, will feature business and community awards celebration. Nominations for awards started April 7 with forms going out to chamber members but available on request.
The gala is “Havasu black tie” and tickets will become available soon.
“It’s been a long and very tough year for the business community,” said Lisa Krueger, the chamber’s president & CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate our anniversary in person, plus the perseverance and resiliency that has occurred in Havasu since this time last year. We are also pleased to celebrate our outgoing chair Angie Saltzman, and incoming chair Audrey Hoyt.”
Registration open for Healthy Business program
Registration for the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce’s HELP program is now open.
HELP is a program with the goal to assist the physical and mental health of business owners and employees, provide information on business financial health, and examples and training for a business’s environmental health.
The event will be held on three days to help with social distancing, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, , April 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and May 5 from 1 – 5 p.m.
The program is free. Reservations can be made at havasuchamber.com, under the Events tab on the website, or call 928-855-4115.
New Business
A new food market that sells locally grown produce using aquaponics and hydroponics, microgreens and much more is now open.
Garden of Feedin is located at 660 Kiowa Ave and is open Wednesday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
