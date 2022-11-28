The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to aid a long-running charitable organization in Bullhead City, with the help of federal funding under the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan Act.
We Care Cancer Support has operated as a non-profit organization in Bullhead City since 2004, aiding cancer patients throughout the tri-state area.
The organization subsists almost entirely upon donations and fundraisers. But according to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, who proposed the project, those donations suffered as result of the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.
“They provide a really crucial service,” Angius said on Monday. “They’ve seen their donations decline during the covid period. They’re one of the oldest and most respected nonprofits serving actual people who need the help. They serve the real underserved communities in Bullhead City, and they do a fantastic job.”
The organization provides items to cancer patients to maintain their respective qualities of life, from stylized wigs and head coverings to resource materials, gasoline assistance and transportation to medical appointments.
We Care Cancer Support most recently partnered with the Ronald McDonald House of Phoenix to provide for families who require healthcare services beyond their present locations.
Mohave County Chief Civil Attorney Ryan Esplin described the pandemic’s impact on the organization in an Oct.19 memo to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“The economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic were devastating to We Care,” Esplin said. “For the last three years it has been difficult and challenging for We Care to raise funds.
The organization was unable to hold fundraising events because of business shut drowns and restrictions, and less and less people wanted to donate or assist. They lost many volunteers.”
Esplin said the organization used much of its financial reserves to continue providing services to its beneficiaries, even as the costs of gasoline, lodging and medication has increased in recent years.
According to county records, the $100,000 in grant funding will be used by the organization to pay one year of its lease costs for its expanded store location in Bullhead City, and provide merchandise to its thrift store.
