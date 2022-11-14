The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to aid a long-running charitable organization in Bullhead City, with the help of federal funding under the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan Act.

We Care Cancer Support has operated as a non-profit organization in Bullhead City since 2004, aiding cancer patients throughout the tri-state area. The organization subsists almost entirely upon donations and fundraisers.

