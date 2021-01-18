A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual assault will receive new legal representation after a request filed last month in Mohave County Superior Court.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann was dismissed as legal counsel for the defendant, 30-year-old Jeremy M. Sorenson, to be replaced by Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Gregory Pridham.
Sorenson requested the change of legal representation in early December, citing a possible conflict of interest by his former counsel. According to court documents, Sorenson filed a complaint in November with the Arizona Bar Association, after Sorenson said Amann advised him to accept a plea agreement in the case.
On Sept. 18, Sorenson was arrested by Lake Havasu City Police officers after witnesses reported that he entered the bedroom of a victim at Crazy Horse Campground, and sexually violated the victim as she slept. Police say the victim woke during the assault and shoved her assailant off of her.
The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson at the location. According to the police report, Sorenson struck the victim during that confrontation before leaving the scene. Sorenson, who has multiple prior felony convictions, was allegedly found nearby when officers responded. He was taken into custody without incident.
Sorenson’s next appearance in Mohave County Superior Court is scheduled to take place at a Jan. 22 status conference.
As of Friday, Sorenson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
