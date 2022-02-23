A Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering a child with an underage victim has been granted a new attorney in the case.
Last week, Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho ruled that the attorney-client relationship between attorney Alana Sears and defendant Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, was fractured as of this month. Now Fichtelman will be represented by Gregory McPhillips, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips.
Camacho’s ruling came after Fichtelman contacted the judge through publicly-available correspondence, alleging that Sears had failed to keep him apprised of relevant facts of his case. Fichtelman’s letter to Camacho earlier this month said that Sears was pessimistic of any chance of a plea agreement being offered by prosecutors in the case that wouldn’t result in a substantial prison sentence for the defendant.
“She says there’s nothing she can do,” Fichtelman said in his statement to Camacho. “I am willing to work with the courts to resolve this issue, but I feel I do not have an attorney who is looking out for my best interest.”
Fichtelman was arrested in June after a paternity test allegedly showed him to be the father of a child conceived when the victim was 14 years old. Fichtelman was previously convicted of a similar offense in California, according to court records, and served 20 years of a 38-year prison sentence before his parole in 2010.
With McPhillips - himself a former deputy Mohave County attorney - now assigned to Fichtelman’s case, all scheduled court hearings in the matter have been vacated.
Among calendared events in the case was an evidentiary hearing scheduled to take place Wednesday. During that hearing, the court was expected to hear testimony from the victim in Fichtelman’s 1991 case in California, for which he was convicted of 100 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.
Fichtelman’s April 4 trial has also been vacated, to be rescheduled for a later date.
Camacho also ruled at last week’s hearing that prosecutors will be permitted to interview the victim’s physician, who may be permitted to give testimony counter to rules of doctor-patient confidentiality.
Fichtelman is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on March 17 for a status conference. As of Wednesday, the defendant remained free from custody on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.