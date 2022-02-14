New legislation in the Arizona Senate could require off-roaders to take safety and environmental ethics courses before they can enjoy the state’s many desert trails.
The legislation, known as S.B. 1377, was introduced last month by Arizona Sen. Sine Kerr (Dist. 13), and was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee in an 8-2 vote last Tuesday. The legislation has now been passed to the Senate Rules Committee, where it could possibly be approved before eventually reaching the Senate floor.
According to the legislation, proof of off-highway vehicle safety and environmental ethics education must be provided by vehicle owners and users to the Arizona Department of Transportation, before a resident or non-resident user can receive authorization from the state to operate such a vehicle. Any business that rents a vehicle to a potential user would also be required to provide customers with off-highway safety and environmental education materials that are approved by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.
The legislation would also establish an off-highway vehicle registration fund, which would be used to promote informational and educational programs devoted to public safety. The fund would also pay for law enforcement activities on state trails, and to mitigate possible damage to land.
The Arizona State Parks & Trails board would also use the fund to establish off-highway vehicle programs and construct or maintain vehicle use areas or facilities.
The legislation has already been met with contention among off-highway enthusiasts, including former Arizona State Parks & Trails Off-Highway Vehicle Advisor – and Havasu resident – John Geyer.
“I understand the intent behind it,” Geyer said Monday. “They want everyone to ride smarter and pick up their trash. But having a class has been proven to be unnecessary.”
According to Geyer, other states including Oregon have implemented mandatory off-highway user education programs, which have only compounded problems for recreation-seekers.
“Visitors who come to Oregon and want to ride their vehicles are in violation of the law there because they have to be certified. In Havasu, we have all the winter visitors who come here, and would now have to take this class – will Arizona start doing this for boating next?”
Geyer says a better use of the state’s resources would be to enforce reckless driving and littering laws on the state’s trails, rather than adding an additional layer of complication to recreation-seekers’ efforts to enjoy the state’s trails and off-highway recreation facilities.
“The biggest polluters out there are people with guns, who take their old refrigerators and TVs into the desert and shoot at them. THOSE are the people who should have to take a class.”
Geyer voiced his objection to the bill in a letter this week to Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who represents Lake Havasu City.
In 2018, Borrelli spoke with Today’s News-Herald about a similar issue, after California legislators approved mandatory boating education classes for all watercraft operators in the Golden State. Borrelli was asked by Today’s News-Herald whether a similar law might one day be passed in Arizona’s legislature.
“It won’t happen in Arizona,” Borrelli said during that interview. “If someone wants to go through a (boating) safety course to help with their insurance, that’s one thing. But there’s already too much overregulation here as it is.”
Borrelli could not be reached for comment on this story as of Monday afternoon.
