A new bill in the Arizona Legislature that would require precise measurements by law enforcement officers while investigating noise complaints won’t be a problem for local police.
Under H.B. 2389, prosecutors of noise complaints could soon require exact sound measurements by law enforcement officers, proving a decibel-level in excess of acceptable noise under city or county statutes.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Havasu has a leg up on such requirements. The police department has several decibel meters used by officers when investigating noise complaints.
Agencies including the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association have publicized comparative descriptions of potentially excessive decibel levels. A whisper rates at about 30 dB, while normal conversation measures at about 60 dB. A chainsaw rates at about 110 dB, while a firearm can produce 140 dB or more.
Under Lake Havasu City ordinances, residential noise is considered to be unlawfully excessive if that noise is above 45 dB after 10 p.m., or above 65 dB after 7 a.m. Commercial and manufacturing noise have a little more leeway under city ordinances, allowing 60 dB during evening hours. Commercial properties can lawfully generate as much as 70 dB of continued noise during daytime hours, and manufacturing properties are allowed as much as 85 during daytime hours.
Residents found guilty of public nuisance due to a noise complaint can be punished by $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense – and businesses found guilty of such an offense will pay double, under city statutes.
There are exceptions to the rule, however. Businesses and residents can’t be held responsible for air conditioning, lawn maintenance, pool and spa equipment. Noises produced by school, government or community groups can’t be penalized under city ordinance, nor can noise from alarms or emergency vehicles. Church bells, organized sporting events, normal street traffic, animals and special events approved by the Lake Havasu City Council are also exempt from city noise restrictions.
For everyone else, officers try to give a warning at the outset, if possible.
“Our officers will generally try to gain compliance if someone is found to be violating the city ordinance,” Gray said. “If prior warnings have been given or if the person responsible fails to comply, our officers can use discretion and issue a citation if necessary.”
The Arizona House of Representatives regulatory affairs committee voted in favor of the amendment on Monday, and will next appear at a hearing the house rules committee. That hearing has not been scheduled as of Wednesday.
