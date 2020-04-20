ASU Havasu has a new campus director.
As of July 1, Carla Harcleroad will take over the reins from Raymond Van der Riet, who submitted his resignation in February.
Van der Riet said Harcleroad has been in Lake Havasu City for a couple of weeks and the two have been working in tandem.
Most recently, Harcleroad was the associate vice president of advising and career services at Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. Previously, she served in a similar capacity at Lewis & Clark University, according to her online biography that was compiled when she served as a panelist at a conference in 2017.
Harcleroad earned her bachelor’s degree at Portland State University and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Oregon, the biography said.
“She is an outstanding professional with an excellent student services background. Carla has great potential to build this (Havasu) campus,” Van der Riet said Monday afternoon. “ASU is very fortunate to have someone of her caliber to take over.”
In 2017, Van der Riet became the school’s Havasu campus director, taking over after founding director David Young retired. Van der Riet submitted his resignation in February with the intention of ending his tenure at ASU effective June 30.
“We have a family situation, so we’ll be…moving back East. It is unavoidable,” he said in February.
